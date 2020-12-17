LDH reports 3,851 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths statewide as hospitalizations hit 8-month high

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,851 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 31 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 279,321 and deaths to 6,964 as hospitalizations statewide hit an eight-month high.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,851 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 31 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 279,321 and deaths to 6,964 as hospitalizations statewide hit an eight-month high.

Of the new cases reported since Wednesday, the LDH says 2,988 are confirmed and 863 are probable.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana rose by 13 to 313 as of Wednesday, the latest data available from the LDH. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one to 20.

Statewide, hospitalizations rose to 1,602, the highest level since July 24 when there were 1,600 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. The number of patients on ventilators also rose by two to 169.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (86.4%) fall between December 9 and December 16, 2020..

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 34% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 37,152 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,042,993. Of the tests reported today, 32,409 were PCR tests and 4,743 were antigen tests.

Of the 491 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Wednesday, 236 were in Caddo Parish and 143 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo also reported a 476th death.

Natchitoches also reported a new death, bringing the total in the parish to 55. Another 28 new cases were also reported in Natchitoches. Webster reported 22 new cases, Bienville 21, De Soto 17, Claiborne 14, and Sabine ten. Red River did not report any new cases Thursday.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.