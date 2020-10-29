LDH reports 392 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 392 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 18 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 181,837 and total deaths to 5,694.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 392 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 18 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 181,837 and total deaths to 5,694.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 22 and October 28, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases. 16% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 13,396 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,747,418.

Presumed recoveries

168,634 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 26, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 612 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, October 28, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 79 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 197 patients hospitalized, with 20 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Thursday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 21,212 and there are 721 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 122 new cases reported in the region, 60 were in Caddo Parish and 36 were in Bossier. Bienville added nine new cases, Webster eight, Red River four, Sabine three, and Natchitoches two.

Caddo, Bossier, and Webster also reported one new death each.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,206 case(s) | 396 death(s) | 686 state tests | 181,556 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,322 case(s) | 121 death(s) | 308 state tests | 76,610 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,030 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 15,654 commercial tests

Webster – 1,491 case(s) | 41 death(s) | 179 state tests | 26,061 commercial tests

Claiborne – 601 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 244 state tests | 10,1 42 commercial tests

Bienville – 619 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,888 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,495 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 801 state tests | 20,217 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,004 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 239 state tests | 14,151 commercial tests

Red River – 442 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,370 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 35,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,144 deaths reported.

