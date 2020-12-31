LDH reports 4,051 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 40 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 315,275 and deaths to 7,488.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 40 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 315,275 and deaths to 7,488 as hospitalizations statewide hit yet another a new eight-month high.

The latest update comes one day after the LDH reported 6,754 new COVID-19 cases statewide, the highest number of daily cases reported to date in the state that did not include a backlog.

“This is a really big number, there’s no way to sugarcoat it,” Edwards said in a briefing Thursday morning, where he announced plans to expand the groups prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week to include those over 70 and certain healthcare workers.

The governor also noted Thursday that no one in the state has had a significant adverse reaction to any of the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, the latest data available, there were 1,731 people in hospitals statewide due to COVID-19, with 202 on ventilators. Hospitalizations surpassed the previous peak reached in July on December 21 and have steadily risen since the day after Christmas.

It is hospitalizations that Edwards continues to highlight as the most alarming, and it is what he said Thursday remains a critical factor in decisions about whether additional restrictions will need to be ordered.

“As I’ve said from the very beginning, we’re going to make sure that we don’t lose capacity in our hospitals to render life-saving care to COVID and non-COVID patients alike, and if it becomes necessary to impose more restrictions in order to achieve that, then we’re gonna do it. We’re not at that point right now. It is pretty easy to see that if we stay on the current trajectory that we will get there.”

The governor said he and his team will meet with medical directors and hospital CEOs around the state next week, as they do regularly, and that the level of restrictions are something they are evaluating.

“It’s certainly on the table. Whether we have to do it or not is up to the people of Louisiana, collectively. Hopefully, they will embrace these measures that are necessary in order to prevent that from happening. There’s not a decision I’ve made involving COVID that was a pleasant, easy decision, but its one that I’m prepared to make if it becomes necessary.”

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana have risen to 344, with 23 on ventilators. That number is down slightly after more than doubling in the week since Christmas Eve.

Of the 558 new confirmed and probable cases reported in the region since Wednesday, 225 were in Caddo Parish and 111 were in Bossier Parish. Bossier also reported five new deaths, bringing the total in the parish to 199. Caddo also reported one additional death, for a total of 517.

Natchitoches reported 60 new cases, Webster 48, and Claiborne and Sabine 33 each. De Soto added 26 new cases, Bienville 17, and Red River five.

There are now more than 39,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,047 deaths reported in the nine parishes of LDH Region 7 and more than 63,000 cases and 1,722 deaths across the ArkLaTex region.

