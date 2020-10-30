LDH reports 434 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 434 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and 11 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 182,270 and total deaths to 5,705.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 434 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and 11 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 182,270 and total deaths to 5,705.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 23 and October 29, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

9% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Thursday came from the results of 11,874 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,759,292.

Presumed recoveries

168,634 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 26, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

Due to hospital reporting delays associated with Hurricane Zeta, LDH will not be updating hospital-related data today.

LDH data show 612 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, October 28, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 79 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 197 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 20 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Friday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 21,300 and there are 721 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 93 new cases reported in the region, 56 were in Caddo Parish and 17 were in Bossier. Natchitoches added eight, De Soto seven, and Red River four. Sabine also added one new case. There were no new deaths reported Friday in any NWLA parishes.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,262 case(s) | 396 death(s) | 686 state tests | 181,949 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,339 case(s) | 121 death(s) | 309 state tests | 76,750 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,037 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 15,712 commercial tests

Webster – 1,490 case(s) | 41 death(s) | 179 state tests | 26,072 commercial tests

Claiborne – 603 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 245 state tests | 10,148 commercial tests

Bienville – 614 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,917 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,503 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 812 state tests | 20,279 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,005 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 239 state tests | 14,171 commercial tests

Red River – 446 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,392 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 35,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,146 deaths reported.

