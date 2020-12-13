LDH reports 4,462 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,462 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 51 more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 268,613 and deaths to 6,818.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,462 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 51 more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 268,613 and deaths to 6,818.

Of the new cases reported since Friday, LDH says 3,631 are confirmed and 831 are probable.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana remained at 311 as of Saturday, the latest data available from the LDH. Of those, 19 patients were on ventilators.

Statewide, hospitalizations dropped from 1,574 Friday to 1,533 as of Saturday, while the number of patients on ventilators rose from 158 to 162.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (88.4%) fall between December 5 and December 12, 2020.

93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 32% of these cases.

Since Friday, 59,542 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,927,341. Of the tests reported today, 54,182 were PCR tests and 5,360 were antigen tests.

Of the 463 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Friday, 175 were in Caddo Parish and 147 were in Bossier Parish. Sabine reported 35 new cases, Webster 32, Natchitoches 31, De Soto 16, Claiborne 14, Bienville nine, and Red River four.

Sabine reported three new death from COVID-19 and Bossier added one.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.