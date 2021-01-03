LDH: 5,780 new COVID-19 cases reported since New Year’s Eve, 49 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,780 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 49 more deaths on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,780 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 49 more deaths Sunday.

The latest data includes cases and deaths reported since New Year’s Eve and bring the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 321,058 and deaths to 7,537 as hospitalizations statewide continue to rise.

Of the new cases reported since New Year’s Eve, the LDH says 5,503 are confirmed and 277 are probable.

Hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 have risen by 102 to 1,833 as of January 2, the latest data available. LDH data shows 204 on ventilators. Hospitalizations surpassed the previous peak reached in July on December 21 and have steadily risen since the day after Christmas.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana have reached another new all-time high with 363 in the region’s hospitals, 26 of them on ventilators.

Also according to the LDH:

The vast majority (97%) of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread versus spread in congregate settings.

99.7% of Sunday’s newly reported cases date back to this past week (12/26-1/2).

These newly reported cases are on 43,920 total tests reported to the state since 12/31 (42,103 molecular, 1,817 antigen).

More than half of the 822 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since December 31 were in Caddo Parish (426). Four additional deaths were also reported, which brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish since the outbreak began in March to 521.

Bossier Parish reported 165 new cases. Webster added 63 new cases and one new death, for a total of 69 deaths. Natchitoches added 56 new cases and one new death, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths reported in that parish to 59.

Sabine reported 26 new cases and Claiborne 25, plus one more death for a total of 25. Red River added 13 new cases. Bienville added 11 cases and three more deaths, for a total of 50 deaths in that parish.

There are now 40,045 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,057 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.