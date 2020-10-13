LDH reports 653 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 653 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 172,801 and total deaths to 5,486.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 5 and October 12, 2020.

93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 29% of these cases. 19% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 20,582 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,510,319.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 573 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Monday, October 12, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 68 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 186, with 13 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Tuesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 19,060 and there are now 678 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 209 new cases reported in the region, 92 were in Caddo Parish and 68 were in Bossier. Caddo also added two new deaths, bringing the total to 380. Natchitoches reported 26 new cases. De Soto and Claiborne added seven new cases each. Bienville added five, Webster and Sabine added two each. No new cases were reported in Red River.

As of midday Tuesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,329 case(s) | 380 death(s) | 669 state tests | 166,756 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,674 case(s) | 111 death(s) | 304 state tests | 70,260 commercial tests

De Soto – 964 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 100 state tests | 14,484 commercial tests

Webster – 1,381 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 181 state tests | 23,969 commercial tests

Claiborne – 578 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 242 state tests | 9,553 commercial tests

Bienville – 542 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 366 state tests | 10,206 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,299 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 710 state tests | 18,158 commercial tests

Sabine – 919 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 12,971 commercial tests

Red River – 373 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 604 state tests | 3,962 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 31,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,056 deaths reported.

