LDH reports 685 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 685 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 176,681 and total deaths to 5,572.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 12 and October 19, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases. 18% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Monday came from the results of 18,993 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,613,369.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 586 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Monday, October 19, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 62 were on mechanical ventilators. There were 189 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 13 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Tuesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 20,074 and there are 699 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 210 new cases reported in the region, 59 were in Caddo Parish and 74 were in Bossier. Caddo, Bossier, and Webster Parish also reported one new death each.

The rate of new cases in Bossier Parish, in particular, continues to rise, averaging 36 per day over the last 14 days. The parish averaged 24 new cases per day over the previous 14-day period, which means the two-week average for new cases reported daily has increased by 50% over the previous 14-day period.

Natchitoches added 28 new cases Tueday, Bienville 15, Sabine 12, Claiborne five, De Soto four, and Red River two.

As of midday Tuesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,729 case(s) | 388 death(s) | 669 state tests | 173,186 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,983 case(s) | 117 death(s) | 305 state tests | 72,998 commercial tests

De Soto – 995 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 101 state tests | 14,998 commercial tests

Webster – 1,429 case(s) | 38 death(s) | 179 state tests | 24,994 commercial tests

Claiborne – 591 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 242 state tests | 9,817 commercial tests

Bienville – 578 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 378 state tests | 10,834 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,409 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 741 state tests | 19,285 commercial tests

Sabine – 957 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 13,501 commercial tests

Red River – 403 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 651 state tests | 4,110 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 33,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,102 deaths reported.

