LDH reports 696 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 696 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 178,870 and total deaths to 5,614.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 15 and October 22, 2020.

94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 36% of these cases. 22% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 20,078 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,667,505.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 620 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, October 22, which is the most recent data available. That’s up by 22 from Wednesday. Of those, 65 were on mechanical ventilators. There were 185 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 11 on mechanical ventilators.

In a briefing Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that hospitalizations continue to be the most concerning among the current coronavirus trends in Louisiana and that there are some “trouble spots” and some parishes that are above 10% positivity.

With Friday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 20,543 and there are 708 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 155 new cases reported in the region, 70 were in Caddo Parish and 47 were in Bossier. Natchitoches added 11, Red River eight, Webster seven, Bienville five, Sabine four, De Soto two, and Claiborne one.

Webster Parish also reported two new deaths. Caddo and Sabine reported one new death each.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,928 case(s) | 392 death(s) | 669 state tests | 176,483 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,129 case(s) | 117 death(s) | 305 state tests | 74,297 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,009 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 101 state tests | 15,239 commercial tests

Webster – 1,452 case(s) | 40 death(s) | 179 state tests | 25,263 commercial tests

Claiborne – 600 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 244 state tests | 9,910 commercial tests

Bienville – 589 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 378 state tests | 11,246 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,448 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 747 state tests | 19,483 commercial tests

Sabine – 976 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 232 state tests | 13,677 commercial tests

Red River – 415 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 653 state tests | 4,186 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 34,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,122 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

