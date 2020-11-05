LDH reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths as Gov. Edwards prepares update on state’s response to virus

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 740 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 20 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,825 and total deaths to 5,766.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 740 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 20 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,825 and total deaths to 5,766.

The current Phase 3 orders governing coronavirus restrictions extended in early October by Gov. John Edwards are set to expire Friday, November 6, which he says have remained in effect in spite of a legal battle over a petition filed by state GOP lawmakers directing the governor to rescind them.

The governor is set to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with an update on the state’s response to the pandemic, along with the latest on the state’s response to Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 29 and November 4, 2020.

90% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

10% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 33% of these cases. 22% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 21,747 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,842,646.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 636 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, November 4, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 82 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 177 patients hospitalized, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Thursday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 22,080 and there are 738 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 183 new cases reported in NWLA, 66 were in Caddo Parish and 82 were in Bossier. Caddo also added two more deaths and Bossier added one new death.

Webster added eight new cases. De Soto reported 11, Bienville seven, Natchitoches four, Sabine three, and Red River two. There were no new cases or deaths reported Thursday in Claiborne Parish.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,594 case(s) | 404 death(s) | 687 state tests | 188,586 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,550 case(s) | 124 death(s) | 309 state tests | 79,965 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,069 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 16,297 commercial tests

Webster – 1,540 case(s) | 41 death(s) | 179 state tests | 26,919 commercial tests

Claiborne – 617 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 245 state tests | 10,418 commercial tests

Bienville – 639 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 12,535 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,559 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 824 state tests | 21,196 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,044 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 239 state tests | 14,764 commercial tests

Red River – 466 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 653 state tests | 4,572 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 37,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,184 deaths reported.

