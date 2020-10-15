LDH reports 823 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 823 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 173,864 and total deaths to 5,507.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 823 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 173,864 and total deaths to 5,507.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 7 and October 14, 2020.

94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 30% of these cases. 18% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 26,284 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,542,919.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 566 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, October 14, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 61 were on mechanical ventilators. There were 187 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 14 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Tuesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 19,401 and there are 681 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 266 new cases reported in the region, 130 were in Caddo Parish and 69 were in Bossier. Caddo added one new death. Natchitoches reported 19 new cases. Webster added 14 new cases and two more deaths. De Soto and Sabine added 11 new cases each. Red River reported seven new cases, Bienville six. There were no new cases reported in Claiborne Parish.

As of midday Thursday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,478 case(s) | 381 death(s) | 669 state tests | 169,072 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,761 case(s) | 111 death(s) | 304 state tests | 71,086 commercial tests

De Soto – 975 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 100 state tests | 14,688 commercial tests

Webster – 1,406 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 181 state tests | 24,176 commercial tests

Claiborne – 583 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 242 state tests | 9,609 commercial tests

Bienville – 555 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 369 state tests | 10,589 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,325 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 717 state tests | 18,339 commercial tests

Sabine – 937 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 13,082 commercial tests

Red River – 381 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 617 state tests | 3,991 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 32,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,068 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

