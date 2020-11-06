LDH reports 855 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 855 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and 21 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 186,695 and total deaths to 5,787.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 855 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and 21 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 186,695 and total deaths to 5,787.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 30 and November 5, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Thursday came from the results of 18,810 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,861,456.

Presumed recoveries

172,210 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, November 2, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 644 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, November 5, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 81 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 180 patients hospitalized, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Friday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 22,232 and there are 744 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 152 new cases reported in NWLA, 85 were in Caddo Parish and 22 were in Bossier.

Natchitoches added 13 new cases, Red River ten, Sabin nine, and Webster six. De Soto and Bienville added two new cases each. Caddo also added two more deaths. Bossier, Webster, Sabine, and Red River added one new death each.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,679 case(s) | 406 death(s) | 687 state tests | 189,708 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,572 case(s) | 125 death(s) | 309 state tests | 80,546 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,071 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 16,373 commercial tests

Webster – 1,546 case(s) | 42 death(s) | 179 state tests | 27,096 commercial tests

Claiborne – 621 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 245 state tests | 10,491 commercial tests

Bienville – 642 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 12,647 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,572 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 826 state tests | 21,303 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,053 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 239 state tests | 14,861 commercial tests

Red River – 476 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 653 state tests | 4,699 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 38,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,200 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.