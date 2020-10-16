LDH reports 863 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 863 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 174,638 and total deaths to 5,527.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 863 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 174,638 and total deaths to 5,527.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 8 and October 15, 2020.

94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 30% of these cases. 21% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Thursday came from the results of 19,645 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,562,564.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 557 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, October 15, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 60 were on mechanical ventilators. There were 188 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 14 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Friday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 19,558 and there are 684 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 160 new cases reported in the region, 54 were in Caddo Parish and 60 were in Bossier. Caddo and Bossier also each added one new death. Natchitoches reported 29 new cases. Webster added six new cases, Sabine five, De Soto four, and Red River three. There were no new cases reported in Claiborne or Bienville.

As of midday Thursday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,532 case(s) | 382 death(s) | 669 state tests | 170,044 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,821 case(s) | 112 death(s) | 304 state tests | 71,642 commercial tests

De Soto – 979 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 100 state tests | 14,769 commercial tests

Webster – 1,412 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 181 state tests | 24,329 commercial tests

Claiborne – 582 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 242 state tests | 9,684 commercial tests

Bienville – 553 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 369 state tests | 10,722 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,353 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 717 state tests | 18,561 commercial tests

Sabine – 942 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 13,215 commercial tests

Red River – 384 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 617 state tests | 4,007 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 32,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,074 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.