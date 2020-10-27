LDH reports 885 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 885 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 180,991 and total deaths to 5,666.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 885 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 180,991 and total deaths to 5,666.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 20 and October 26, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 30% of these cases. 21% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Monday came from the results of 20,711 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,719,544.

Presumed recoveries

165,282 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 19, the most recent data available. The state updates presumed recoveries weekly on Wednesdays.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 600 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Monday, October 26, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 91 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 189 patients hospitalized, with six on mechanical ventilators.

With Tuesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 20,993 and there are 718 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 172 new cases reported in the region, 59 were in Caddo Parish and 47 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported one new death.

Webster Parish added 15 new cases, Natchitoches 13, De Soto 12, Bienville 11, Sabine nine, and Red River six. Claiborne did not report any new cases, but one additional death was reported in the parish. Bienville also reported two more deaths.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,105 case(s) | 395 death(s) | 686 state tests | 180,326 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,259 case(s) | 120 death(s) | 308 state tests | 76,005 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,027 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 15,558 commercial tests

Webster – 1,481 case(s) | 40 death(s) | 179 state tests | 25,937 commercial tests

Claiborne – 603 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 244 state tests | 10,107 commercial tests

Bienville – 606 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,575 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,483 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 758 state tests | 20,103 commercial tests

Sabine – 993 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 239 state tests | 14,076 commercial tests

Red River – 436 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,332 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 35,134 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,137 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

