LDH reports 974 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 974 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 178,870 and total deaths to 5,631.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 974 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 178,870 and total deaths to 5,631.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 17 and October 24, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 36% of these cases. 21% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 26,269 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,693,774.

Presumed recoveries

165,282 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 19, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 596 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, October 24, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 66 were on mechanical ventilators. There were 184 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

In a briefing Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that hospitalizations continue to be the most concerning among the current coronavirus trends in Louisiana and that there are some “trouble spots” and some parishes that are above 10% positivity.

With Sunday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 20,767 and there are 709 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 224 new cases reported in the region, 100 were in Caddo Parish and 59 were in Bossier. Natchitoches added 19, Webster 13, Sabine ten, Red River nine, De Soto eight, Bienville four, and Claiborne two.

Claiborne Parish also reported one new death.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,025 case(s) | 392 death(s) | 686 state tests | 178,196 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,188 case(s) | 117 death(s) | 306 state tests | 75,259 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,017 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 376 state tests | 15,434 commercial tests

Webster – 1,465 case(s) | 40 death(s) | 179 state tests | 25,508 commercial tests

Claiborne – 602 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 244 state tests | 10,028 commercial tests

Bienville – 593 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,422 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,467 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 758 state tests | 11,422 commercial tests

Sabine – 986 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 240 state tests | 13,896 commercial tests

Red River – 424 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 653 state tests | 4,283 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 34,764 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,126 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.