LDH reports just 63 new COVID-19 cases, cites technology issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citing “technology issues,” the Louisiana Department of Health reported only 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and 14 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 172,119 and total deaths to 5,476.

“Due to technology issues on 10/12 LDH received a limited set of lab results affecting cases and tests,” a note on the state’s coronavirus dashboard said when it was updated around 2 p.m. Monday, about two hours later than the typical 12 p.m. daily update. “Today’s update reflects those limited results. Any remaining tests and cases that would have been received and reported today will be added to tomorrow’s update.”

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 3 and October 10, 2020.

The newly confirmed cases since Sunday came from the results of 3,397 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,489,737.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 577 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, October 11, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 71 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 193, with 14 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Monday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,851 and there are now 676 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 16 new cases reported in the region since Sunday, four were in Caddo Parish and five 8 were in Bossier. Bossier also added one new death, bringing the total to 111. Claiborne also reported four new cases. Sabine added two new cases. No new cases were reported in De Soto, Webster, Bienville, and Natchitoches, but Webster added a 32nd death.

As of early Monday afternoon, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,237 case(s) | 378 death(s) | 668 state tests | 164,214 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,607 case(s) | 111 death(s) | 303 state tests | 69,288 commercial tests

De Soto – 957 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 14,348 commercial tests

Webster – 1,379 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 182 state tests | 23,567 commercial tests

Claiborne – 571 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 247 state tests | 9,384 commercial tests

Bienville – 537 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 366 state tests | 10,150 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,273 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 710 state tests | 17,705 commercial tests

Sabine – 917 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 233 state tests | 12,842 commercial tests

Red River – 373 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 604 state tests | 3,944 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 31,192 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,053 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

