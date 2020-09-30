LDH updates COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There are now 1,213 schools across Louisiana reporting COVID-19 cases to the state, up from 1,103 last week, with 300 new cases among them.

According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, there are now 823 cases statewide in those schools, including 561 students and 262 faculty, staff, and volunteers.

One week ago, there were 523 known cases across schools statewide.

The LDH also updated data on cases among institutions of higher education across the state, where a total of 2,675 students living or attending classes on campus have tested positive. Another 211 cases have been reported among faculty and staff working on campus.

The LDH noted Wednesday that they will provide an institution-by-institution breakdown on Friday, October 2.

To view the dashboard including COVID-19 case numbers for statewide institutions of higher education, click here.