LDH reports second child death from COVID-19-related illness in La., 2 hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of children in Louisiana diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition thought to be associated with COVID-19 rose to 23 this week and a second child is reported to have died from the illness.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) mainly strikes children and can cause inflammation in several major organs, including the heart. The cause of MIS-C is unknown, but many children with the condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

The Louisiana Health Department updates the number of cases weekly. On July 6, the state health department identified 19 cases as having been diagnosed over the past few months. On Wednesday, that total number rose four to 23 and the total deaths rose to two.

State health officials reported the first child death from the condition in late May.

The LDH does not release specifics on the age of children diagnosed with the condition or where they live, but it says the median age is 11.

According to the demographic information updated on Wednesday, the disease has affected young males almost twice as much as young females. Eight of the children diagnosed have been females, while 15 have been male.

The data also shows that there are currently two children hospitalized with the condition.

For a diagnosis of MIS-C, the patient has to be under 21 with a fever and inflammation in at least two organs that require hospitalization, and have no other plausible diagnosis. The patient must also have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here for more information on MISC-C from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

