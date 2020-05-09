LDH: Saturday’s reported COVID-19 cases and deaths more than double Friday’s low numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana rose by 562 Saturday, more than twice that of Friday’s 203 cases. Forty-one additional deaths reported Saturday also more than doubled Friday’s 19 reported deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,194.

The latest numbers show that, while the rate of new cases has slowed significantly amid an overall downward trend, a consistent decline in confirmed cases over a 14-day period has not yet happened.

A downward trajectory in the reporting of virus-like symptoms, confirmed cases, and hospitalizations, among other things, are required to meet criteria set by the White House coronavirus task force in order for states to begin the first phases of reopening their economies.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has previously said that he is expecting to make an announcement Monday on whether the state is ready to move into the first phase of reopening the state’s economy by May 15.

Edwards has resisted calls for a regional or parish-by-parish reopening of the state. And support for such an approach has not been universal. A proposed “framework” for reopening issued last month by nearly 50 local and state business groups also discouraged such an approach citing potential challenges for “multi-jurisdictional employers.”

Since then, however, it has become clear that some regions of the state have fared better than others in stemming the spread of COVID-19. Edwards had hoped to announce that reopenings could begin May 1, but he said he declined to do so because of disappointing health data from some regions.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 47 on Saturday, 31 of them in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 129 deaths in Caddo, although the coroner’s office was reporting 144 in the parish as of Thursday evening.

Bossier Parish is reporting two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 310. An additional death reported in Bossier brings the total to 20.

DeSoto is reporting five new cases and Natchitoches is reporting six new cases and one additional death. No new cases or deaths were reported in Webster or Sabine. Red River is reporting two new cases. Bienville has added an 18th death.

As of 12 p.m Saturday, May 9, the LDH reported the following data on new cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,743 case(s) | 129 death(s) | 125 state tests | 16,097 commercial tests

Bossier – 310 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 44 state tests | 6,474 commercial tests

De Soto – 213 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,684 commercial tests

Webster – 97 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,832 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 31 state tests | 510 commercial tests

Bienville – 77 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 20 state tests | 614 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 98 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 56 state tests | 964 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 28 state tests | 455 commercial tests

Red River – 36 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 274 commercial tests

