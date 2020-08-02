LDH says 10% of 3,477 new cases reported Sunday are among children

The Louisiana Department of Health says children under the age of 18 make up ten percent of the 3,477 newly reported cases since Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says children under the age of 18 make up ten percent of the 3,477 newly reported cases since Friday.

According to the LDH, that is more reported cases among children than there were for the same period among those aged 70 and older.

In a tweet shortly after the state’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Sunday, the LDH also tweeted that 33 percent of the new cases are among 18 to 29 years of age.

33% of today’s reported COVID cases are among 18-29yo. Children (<18yo) make up 10% of today’s reported cases – higher than the >70yo age group. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 2, 2020

With Sunday’s update, the total number of cases statewide rose to 119,747.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard is updated daily except on Saturday. The LDH notes that “the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total cases because of “daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases in addition to geographic reassignments that may occur.”

The state is also reporting 58 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of deaths from the coronavirus statewide to 3,893.

Positivity rate, collection dates, and community spread

The LDH says newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 37,197 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,379,440. The positivity rate from the latest tests is 9.61 percent.

95% of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread.



78% of these cases date back to the last week (7/26-8/2). Another 11% date back to the week prior (7/18-7/25). — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 2, 2020

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 1,534 people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the state, which is 10 more than were reported on Friday. Of those, 221 are on ventilators, down one since Friday.

There are 266 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 21 of those on ventilators.

Presumed recoveries

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries once per week. That number rose to 74,246 as of Monday, July 27, which is 12,790 more than were reported the previous week. However, the state accumulated 18,412 new cases in the same time span, which means new cases outpaced recoveries by more than 5,600.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 11,835 with 270 new cases reported since Friday. 117 of those were in Caddo Parish and 57 more were reported in Bossier. Bossier is reporting six new deaths, bringing the total to 73. Caddo also reported three additional deaths, for a total of 281.

Natchitoches Parish also reported 25 new cases. De Soto reported 22. Sabine reported 16 cases and two new deaths. Webster reported 12 new cases. Red River reported ten new cases and one new death. Claiborne reported six new cases. Bienville reported five.

As of midday Sunday, August 2, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 6,261 case(s) | 281 death(s) | 616 state tests | 98,987 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,111 case(s) | 73 death(s) | 272 state tests | 39,017 commercial tests

De Soto – 655 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 87 state tests | 8,747 commercial tests

Webster – 823 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 182 state tests | 12,936 commercial tests

Claiborne – 222 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 126 state tests | 3,985 commercial tests

Bienville – 353 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 262 state tests | 5,000 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 687 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 410 state tests | 8,256 commercial tests

Sabine – 534 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 197 state tests | 6,510 commercial tests

Red River – 189 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 289 state tests | 2,234 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

As of midday Sunday, there were 18,798 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 675 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

