LDH update shows 30 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in NWLA, three more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana rose by less than 300 Thursday and 30 of those were in Northwest Louisiana, according to the state’s department of health.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 30,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, reflecting the addition of 253 cases since Wednesday and less than one percent growth in overall cases (0.83%). The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus rose by 41 and now stands at 2,135.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Wednesday that he is expecting to make an announcement Monday on whether the state will be ready to move into Phase One of reopening the economy on May 15.

Edwards will take part in a virtual town hall Thursday night at 7 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 and how the state plans to begin reopening. The virtual town hall will be streamed live here and on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Hospitalizations dropped by 33 Thursday, from 1,465 Wednesday to 1,432, but the number of patients on ventilators rose slightly, from 187 to 189.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 30 on Thursday, all but seven of them in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 126 deaths in Caddo Parish, although the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office was reporting 134 in the parish as of Monday.

Bossier Parish is reporting four more cases and Webster one. Claiborne is not reporting any new cases, but the updated numbers from LDH Thursday reflects two more deaths have been reported there, bringing the total to nine. Bienville Parish is also reporting another death, for a total of 16.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Natchitoches, Sabine, or Red River.

As of 12 p.m Thursday, May 7, the LDH reported the following data on new cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,690 case(s) | 126 death(s) | 125 state tests | 15,439 commercial tests

Bossier – 307 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 44 state tests | 6,248 commercial tests

De Soto – 207 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,584 commercial tests

Webster – 97 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,772 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 31 state tests | 494 commercial tests

Bienville – 78 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 20 state tests | 586 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 91 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 53 state tests | 942 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 26 state tests | 425 commercial tests

Red River – 34 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 261 commercial tests

