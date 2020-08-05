LDH update shows presumed COVID-19 recoveries outpaced new cases for first time in four weeks

Louisiana added another 1,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 125,943 and total deaths to 3,978.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 125,943 and total deaths to 3,978.

The Louisiana Department of Health also updated the number of presumed recoveries to 89,083 as of August 3. The LDH updates this number weekly on Wednesdays, and this week it rose by nearly 15,000.

The state added 10,929 new cases in the same time span, which means there were just over 3,900 more recoveries than there were cases confirmed for the week ending August 3. It is the first time recoveries have outpaced new cases since the week ending June 1.

Gov. Edwards noted in his latest coronavirus briefing on Tuesday afternoon that there were about 50,000 active cases across the state. Based on the latest number of positive tests, deaths, and the latest estimate of presumed recoveries, there are now just under 33,000 current active cases.

Positivity rate

The newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 20,010 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,469,867. The state’s overall positivity rate is now 8.57 percent.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus dropped for a fifth straight day to 1,471 on Wednesday. The number of those on ventilators dropped by 17 to 223.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 rose by another five to 264 Wednesday and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by one after remaining at 21 for three days.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 12,489 with 384 new cases reported since Tuesday. 192 of those were in Caddo Parish, which also added one more death for a total of 286.

Bossier added 83 new cases and two more deaths for a total of 75. De Soto and Natchitoches reported 21 new cases each. De Soto also reported two more deaths. Sabine reported 20 new cases. Red River reported 17 new cases. Webster added 15, Claiborne 10, and Bienville five.

As of midday Wednesday, August 5, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,516 case(s) | 286 death(s) | 616 state tests | 103,415 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,275 case(s) | 75 death(s) | 272 state tests | 40,736 commercial tests

De Soto – 696 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 87 state tests | 9,239 commercial tests

Webster – 855 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 182 state tests | 13,742 commercial tests

Claiborne – 237 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 126 state tests | 4,213 commercial tests

Bienville – 359 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 264 state tests | 5,303 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 737 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 420 state tests | 8,966 commercial tests

Sabine – 605 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 198 state tests | 7,137 commercial tests

Red River – 209 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 315 state tests | 2,425 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 19,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 691 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

