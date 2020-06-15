LDH updates presumed COVID-19 recoveries to 37,017 as confirmed cases rise to 47,172

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 47,172 on Monday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,906.

That’s an increase of 553 cases and nine more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 9,393 test results reported Friday, the positivity rate was 5.89 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 518,725 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.09 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus rose by twelve on Sunday to 568 on Monday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 76 for the third day.

The LDH also updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday to 37,017 as of June 14. That’s 3,113 more recoveries since last week. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 112, which is one less than last week.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 16 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Monday; 16 of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,869.

MORE: Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 214 deaths in Caddo, which is one more than the 213 deaths the Caddo Coroner’s office has been reporting since it last released an update on June 8.

Bossier Parish is reporting eight new cases; Webster has four more, Natchitoches is reporting three more. Besides Caddo, no NWLA parishes were reporting any new deaths. Bossier Parish reported two new deaths over the weekend, however, bringing the total there to 28.

As of noon Monday, June 15, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,869 case(s) | 214 death(s) | 130 state tests | 42,728 commercial tests

Bossier – 510 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 15,723 commercial tests

De Soto – 271 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 21 state tests | 3,502 commercial tests

Webster – 248 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 4,471 commercial tests

Claiborne – 78 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 45 state tests | 1,550 commercial tests

Bienville – 175 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 2,094 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 194 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 113 state tests | 2,437 commercial tests

Sabine – 59 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,909 commercial tests

Red River – 53 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 19 state tests | 604 commercial tests

