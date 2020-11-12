LDH updates presumed recoveries, reports 2,173 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 2,173 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths statewide Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 191,889 and total deaths to 5,746.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed last week in Louisiana outpaced presumed recoveries by more than 800 cases, according to the latest update from the state’s health department.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the number of presumed recoveries weekly. According to new data released Thursday, 176,107 people are now presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus as of Monday, November 9. That is 3,897 new presumed recoveries since the previous week, but there were also 4,736 new cases confirmed over the same period.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 2,173 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths statewide Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 191,889 and total deaths to 5,746. The data includes two days’ worth of new test results, as LDH did not update the data on Wednesday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between Tuesday’s and Thursday’s total case counts.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 5 and November 11, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state Thursday were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state Thursday were in congregate settings.

Individuals aged 18-29 represent 22% of the cases reported in the last two days. However, cases are rising among all age groups.

The newly confirmed cases since Tuesday came from the results of 31,943 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,951,846.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 676 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, November 11, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 89 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 183 patients hospitalized, with 12 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Thursday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 23,215 and there are 762 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 391 new cases reported in NWLA, 183 were in Caddo Parish and 100 were in Bossier. Caddo has also reported four more deaths since Tuesday.

Natchitoches reported 34 new confirmed cases. Webster and Sabine each added 18. Webster also reported three new deaths. Red River reported 15 new cases, Bienville 11, De Soto seven, and Claiborne five.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 11,136 case(s) | 417 death(s) | 691 state tests | 194,734 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,817 case(s) | 127 death(s) | 311 state tests | 82,931 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,094 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 16,724 commercial tests

Webster – 1,588 case(s) | 45 death(s) | 180 state tests | 27,825 commercial tests

Claiborne – 637 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 246 state tests | 10,648 commercial tests

Bienville – 662 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 13,021 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,660 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 886 state tests | 22,215 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,105 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 239 state tests | 15,358 commercial tests

Red River – 516 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,900 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 39,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,227 deaths reported.

