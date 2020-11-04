LDH updates presumed recoveries, reports 371 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 371 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,144 and total deaths to 5,746.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Slightly more people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 last week in Louisiana than there were new cases of the coronavirus confirmed.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the number of presumed recoveries weekly. According to the data updated Wednesday, 172,210 people are now presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus as of Monday, November 2. That is 3,576 new presumed recoveries since the previous week. 3,547 new cases were also reported over the same period, which means 29 more people recovered than new cases were confirmed.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 371 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,144 and total deaths to 5,746.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 28 and November 3, 2020.

98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 30% of these cases. 17% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Tuesday came from the results of 7,418 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,820,899.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 623 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, November 3, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 77 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 182 patients hospitalized, with 17 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Wednesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 21,897 and there are 735 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 115 new cases reported in NWLA, 59 were in Caddo Parish and 22 were in Bossier. Natchitoches added 19 new cases and two more deaths. Sabine reported six new cases and De Soto reported four. Red River added three new cases and Webster added two. There were no new cases reported in Claiborne or Bienville.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,528 case(s) | 402 death(s) | 687 state tests | 187,069 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,468 case(s) | 123 death(s) | 309 state tests | 79,127 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,058 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 16,097 commercial tests

Webster – 1,532 case(s) | 41 death(s) | 179 state tests | 26,837 commercial tests

Claiborne – 619 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 243 state tests | 10,390 commercial tests

Bienville – 632 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 12,302 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,555 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 824 state tests | 21,012 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,041 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 239 state tests | 14,698 commercial tests

Red River – 464 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 653 state tests | 4,560 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 37,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,176 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

