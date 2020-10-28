LDH updates presumed recoveries, reports 503 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 503 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and ten more deaths statewide on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 181,443 and total deaths to 5,676.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases have outpaced presumed recoveries in Louisiana for a second week in a row.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the number of presumed recoveries weekly. According to the data updated Wednesday, 168,634 people are now presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus as of Monday, October 26. That is 3,652 new presumed recoveries since the previous week, but 4,087 new cases were also reported over the same period.

That means there were 735 more new cases than there were recoveries reported over the same period. Up until the week of October 12, presumed recoveries had outpaced new cases for 11 straight weeks.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 21 and October 27, 2020.

98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 19% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Tuesday came from the results of 14,478 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,734,022.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 613 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, October 27, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 80 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 186 patients hospitalized, with 22 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Wednesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 21,090 and there are 718 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 97 new cases reported in the region, 41 were in Caddo Parish and 27 were in Bossier. Natchitoches added ten new cases, Sabine eight, Bienville four, and De Soto three. Webster and Red River reported two new cases each. There were no new cases reported in Claiborne and none of the NWLA parishes reported any new deaths on Wednesday.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,146 case(s) | 395 death(s) | 686 state tests | 181,053 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,286 case(s) | 120 death(s) | 308 state tests | 76,365 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,030 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 15,603 commercial tests

Webster – 1,483 case(s) | 40 death(s) | 179 state tests | 25,994 commercial tests

Claiborne – 603 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 244 state tests | 10,125 commercial tests

Bienville – 610 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,866 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,493 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 763 state tests | 20,179 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,001 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 239 state tests | 14,108 commercial tests

Red River – 438 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,359 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 35,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,139 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

