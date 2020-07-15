LDR responds to ‘hazard pay’ application portal difficulties

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: A cashier at a Travelex Bureau de Change counts U.S. Dollars in exchange for British pounds February 19, 2004 in London. The recent dramatic fall in the U.S.dollar has seen a rise in UK customers changing their pounds for the weaker greenback. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The online portal set up for Louisiana’s frontline workers to apply for a $250 one-time payment is experiencing technical issues.

The portal was set to go online Wednesday, but within hours of opening, people started having trouble accessing it.

“The application portal at FrontlineWorkers.la.gov began accepting applications at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, and by approximately 7 a.m. had accepted more than 14,000 applications,” according to a statement released by the Department of Revenue.

“Bandwidth and servers were configured to handle the high volume of applications anticipated, however a separate network connectivity issue has affected all applications on the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point portal, including the frontline workers application, Louisiana File Online, and other tax management applications.

The state Office of Technology Services has all hands on deck working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

The statement also said updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Act 12 of the 2020 First Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature provides a one-time rebate for eligible workers earning $50,000 per year or less, who spent at least 200 hours responding to or mitigating the COVID-19 crisis from March 22, 2020, through May 14, 2020.

If you are curious as to whether you can apply for the ‘hazard pay,’ click here.

