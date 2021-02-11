LED Virtual Career Fair to offer tech jobs across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Economic Development FastStart along with seven technology employers will hold a virtual job fair at the end of the month for those interested in the IT services industry.

The LED Virtual Career Fair will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Approximately 170 positions are available for entry- and mid-level professionals in the field. Job seekers should register in advance at the event landing page, where they may view positions available in cities across Louisiana.

After registering and signing in to the job fair, candidates will be able to explore the employers’ virtual booths, learn more about the companies and see what opportunities are available. Additionally, job seekers can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

“Opportunities are plentiful in Louisiana’s growing software and IT sector,” LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton said in a statement on Thursday.

“Many leading companies in Louisiana are actively seeking computer science and STEM professionals, as well as individuals who are certified in high-demand technology skills. Our LED FastStart team is supporting the recruitment, screening, and orientation process for this initiative. That enables the participating employers and their job candidates to experience a seamless process for advancing tech careers throughout Louisiana.”

Participating companies include:

CDIT (Slidell)

CGI (Lafayette)

DXC Technology (New Orleans)

GDIT (Bossier City)

IBM (Baton Rouge, Monroe)

Levelset (New Orleans)

L3 Harris Technologies (Lafayette)

Companies are looking to fill the following positions:

Software developers

Software engineers

DevOps

Cybersecurity analysts

Java developer

Application developer

Application architect

Business analyst

Azure cloud developer

.Net developer