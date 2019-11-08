Lengthy prison sentences handed down to three Monroe residents for illegal drug trafficking

MONROE, La. – A Monroe man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison following his convictions for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and phencyclidine (PCP).

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office:

Thomas J.M. Goodin, 37, was convicted on July 19, 2019, following a four-day jury trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty.

Also sentenced were co-conspirators Meko R. Walker, 37, and Brittany S. Gix, 31, both of Monroe, who were convicted on July 19, 2019 following trial, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Doughty sentenced Meko Walker to 12 years in prison, and Brittany Gix to 10 years in prison.

Judge Doughty handed down the sentences for Goodin and Walker on November 6, 2019, and sentenced Gix today.

Testimony presented during the trial showed that Goodin traveled to California on October 4, 2017, and shipped approximately one pound of pure methamphetamine inside of a gift-wrapped present to Gix. Agents intercepted the package at a Fed Ex processing center in Monroe and conducted a controlled delivery of the package to Gix’s home. After Gix received the package, Walker arrived at the home to pick it up and left with the methamphetamine. At that point, the Metro Narcotics Unit of Ouachita Parish arrested Walker and Gix.

In a second incident on November 30, 2017, a Louisiana State Trooper pulled over Goodin’s vehicle, bearing California license plates, in West Monroe on Interstate 20 traveling eastbound. After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, the trooper searched it and found additional gift-wrapped presents containing two drink bottles filled with liquid determined to be 92.8 grams of pure PCP and a candle containing a plastic bag determined to be 343.1 grams of pure methamphetamine. During the traffic stop, Goodin attempted to conceal his identity by providing a driver’s license belonging to another individual.

Due to Goodin’s prior serious drug convictions of distribution of cocaine and possession of PCP with intent to distribute, the career offender provision of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines allowed the court to sentence Goodin to an enhanced sentence. Goodin has been a suspect in multiple homicide and armed robbery investigations.

The DEA, Metro Narcotics Unit of Ouachita Parish, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mike O’Mara and Brandon B. Brown, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Anderson Thompson, of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office, Criminal Division, prosecuted the case.