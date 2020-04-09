LHSAA cancels all remaining Winter and Spring Sports due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has canceled the rest of the Winter and Spring sports seasons.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine made the announcement in a memorandum released on Twitter Thursday.

“Due to the severity of the virus and its spread, the continued uncertainty of circumstances surrounding our membership, their facilities, coupled with the importance of protecting the health and safety of our athletes, their families and potential spectators, coaches and game officials, the LHSAA Executive Committee, on recommendation from the office and its staff, approved the cancellation of all remaining 2019-2020 winter sports championships, as well as, all spring sports regular seasons and those respective spring sport championships,” the LHSAA memorandum said.

Bonine also noted that, moving forward, he along with designated LHSAA staff and the LHSAA Executive Committee will discuss potential permissive summer activities and/or make proactive plans for the “if” the virus affects the opening of schools and potentially the beginning of LHSAA-sanctioned fall sports seasons for 2020-2021.

