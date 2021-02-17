LifeShare urgently needs donors after winter storm takes toll on blood supply

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Center is in urgent need of donors after the winter storm has caused the blood supply to become critically low.

“The nationwide blood shortage that worsened after the holidays is even worse now as extreme weather, in addition to cancelled blood drives because of COVID-19 and seasonal illness, prevents regular donors from donating,” Chief Administrative Officer for Willis-Knighton Health System Brian Crawford said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Hospitals still treat patients before, during and after severe weather like we are experiencing. There is a critical need for blood donors to register with LifeShare and schedule an appointment to donate. The demand for blood will exist long after the extreme weather has passed.”

Blood shortages have a ripple effect throughout their entire healthcare system which can have disastrous results.

LifeShare is asking all blood donors who are eligible to schedule a blood donation AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.