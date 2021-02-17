Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

LifeShare urgently needs donors after winter storm takes toll on blood supply

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Lifeshare Blood Donations 01.04_1503955118467.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Center is in urgent need of donors after the winter storm has caused the blood supply to become critically low.

“The nationwide blood shortage that worsened after the holidays is even worse now as extreme weather, in addition to cancelled blood drives because of COVID-19 and seasonal illness, prevents regular donors from donating,” Chief Administrative Officer for Willis-Knighton Health System Brian Crawford said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Hospitals still treat patients before, during and after severe weather like we are experiencing. There is a critical need for blood donors to register with LifeShare and schedule an appointment to donate. The demand for blood will exist long after the extreme weather has passed.”

Blood shortages have a ripple effect throughout their entire healthcare system which can have disastrous results.

LifeShare is asking all blood donors who are eligible to schedule a blood donation AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss