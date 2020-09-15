Gov. Edwards shares update as Hurricane Sally threat to Louisiana eases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Gov. John Bel Edwards offered an update Tuesday as Hurricane Sally continued to track further to the east, moving Southeast Louisiana out of the highest-risk for impact.

“The track has continued to shift eastward. That really has been the case since Sunday morning when it looked like the greater NOLA metro area was in line for a direct hit from Sally. Every subsequent update in the forecast has been beneficial to us. Of course, not beneficial for our neighbors in Mississippi and Alabama. So the good news is today is that with that shifted track, Hurricane Sally will have much less of an impact in Louisiana than we suspected about 48 hours ago.”

The National Hurricane Center expects Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) when it makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The storm’s sluggish pace made it harder to predict exactly where its center will strike, though it was expected to reach land near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

The NHC warns that Sally is still expected to be a “dangerous hurricane” when it moves onshore.

Hurricane Sally is expected stay to the east of the ArkLaTex after moving inland, bringing minimal to no impacts on weather locally through the middle of the week.

