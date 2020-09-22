LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Gov. Edwards holds Tropical Storm Beta, COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Tropical Storm Beta and Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Tuesday after hosting a Unified Command Group meeting.

It will also be the governor’s first media briefing since Louisiana lawmakers announced Monday that they will convene a special session next week to address the near-bankruptcy of the state unemployment trust fund, to work on Hurricane Laura recovery and to try to scale back the governor’s emergency powers in the latest battle over Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus response.

Tropical Storm Beta weakened to a depression over Texas Tuesday but is still bringing heavy rain to parts of the middle and upper coast.

TS Beta made landfall between Corpus Christi and Galveston, Texas Monday night with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

By 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, the storm had weakened to a depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was about 15 miles east-northeast of Victoria, Texas, moving northeast at 2 mph.

The storm is expected to move inland over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, then over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 730 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 162,214 and total deaths to 5,218.

