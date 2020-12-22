WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards announces Louisiana will remain in modified Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will remain in a modified Phase 2 under an emergency proclamation that will remain in effect for another 21 days, saying “the state remains in a perilous situation.”

The announcement was made during the governor’s latest COVID-19 briefing as hospitalizations reach a new eight-month high.

Edwards said there are signs the state is doing slightly better by some measures, but number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths remain high.

“It appears we’re starting to plateau, but at a very high level,” Edwards said.

Gov. Edwards announced a “step back to a revised Phase 2” on Nov. 24, citing a continued rise in the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations amid what he called an “aggressive third surge of COVID-19 across all regions of Louisiana.”

The move to remain in Phase 2 was not unexpected, as the governor noted in last week’s briefing that one thing for sure is they will not be lessened.

As of Monday, Louisiana reached a new eight-month high in hospitalizations. There were 1,647 people in the hospital statewide due to COVID-19, with 181 on ventilators.

Edwards also said Tuesday that he has signed an emergency declaration for elections coming up in the spring to allow for modified operations. He said he has not yet received an emergency election plan proposal from Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Edwards said the state had received all of its allotment of the Moderna vaccine as of Monday and the state is in the process of getting its second allotment of the Pfizer vaccine. More than 22,000 Louisianans have already received their initial vaccination shots, but the governor said there has been some lag in the reporting and the actual number is higher.