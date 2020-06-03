LIVE at 2:30: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 & tropical storm media briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Wednesday about preparations for Tropical Storm Cristobal in addition to his regular briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus already planned for 2:30 p.m.

TS Cristobal made landfall Wednesday morning along Mexico’s Gulf coast but could re-enter the gulf, head north and impact Louisiana later this week.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 41,133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,759 deaths reported statewide.

