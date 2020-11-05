LIVE NOW: Edwards announces Phase 3 coronavirus orders will be extended another 28 days

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwardss says he will extend current Phase 3 coronavirus orders another 28 days, citing troubling trends that include increasing positivity rates.

Edwards is holding a news conference to share updates on the state’s response to COVID-19, as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The current Phase 3 orders governing coronavirus restrictions extended by Edwards in early October are set to expire Friday, November 6, which he says have remained in effect in spite of a legal battle over a petition filed by state GOP lawmakers directing the governor to rescind them.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 740 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 20 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,825 and total deaths to 5,766.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss