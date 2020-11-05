LIVE NOW: Edwards announces Phase 3 coronavirus orders will be extended another 28 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwardss says he will extend current Phase 3 coronavirus orders another 28 days, citing troubling trends that include increasing positivity rates.

Edwards is holding a news conference to share updates on the state’s response to COVID-19, as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.

The current Phase 3 orders governing coronavirus restrictions extended by Edwards in early October are set to expire Friday, November 6, which he says have remained in effect in spite of a legal battle over a petition filed by state GOP lawmakers directing the governor to rescind them.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 740 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 20 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,825 and total deaths to 5,766.

