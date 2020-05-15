LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards set to give latest COVID-19 briefing as Phase 1 reopening begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give his latest briefing on the status of COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response to the pandemic Friday afternoon as businesses begin to reopen under a new statewide order.
Fewer new cases were reported Friday, rising by less than 400 statewide to 33,837. But there were also far fewer test results reported to the state.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
Latest coronavirus headlines:
- May 15 LDH update: 33,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,382 deaths reported across the state
- Overton Brooks lays out guidelines moving forward
- Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules
- Eat-in restaurants return as Louisiana eases restrictions
- COVID-19 antibody tests available at Willis-Knighton Quick Care
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.