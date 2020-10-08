LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Edwards holds briefing on Hurricane Delta, update expected on coronavirus restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon with the latest on Hurricane Delta and the state’s response, along with an update on what will come next in the state’s reopening under coronavirus guidelines.

As of late Thursday morning, Hurricane Delta continued to strengthen over warm waters and as of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, maximum sustained winds were at 105 mph, a strong Category 2 on the Saffir Simpson Wind Scale.

The hurricane will begin to turn north and then jog northeast just as it approaches the coast of Louisiana. Environmental conditions are favorable for strengthening over the next 24 hours and the NHC forecast calls for further intensification through Friday morning. Just before landfall, which is forecast Friday evening, Delta may weaken some as strong upper-level winds begin to affect the storm but the extent of weakening is uncertain.

