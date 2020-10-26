LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on Zeta, now a hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Monday afternoon on Hurricane Zeta and its possible impacts for Louisiana.

The briefing is set to get underway at 3 p.m.

Tropical Storm Zeta strengthened into a hurricane early Monday afternoon – the 11th of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Zeta, the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, formed Sunday. By 3 p.m. ET Monday, the storm was about 105 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to weaken as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Once Zeta passes the peninsula and moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, the NHC says it will likely strengthen again. The storm is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday at or near hurricane strength.

