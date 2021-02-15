WATCH: Gov. Edwards stresses winter storm still a ‘serious emergency’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards provided an update Monday afternoon on the state’s response to weather conditions across Louisiana as the state reels from the first of two winter storm systems that brought snow, ice, and plunging temperatures – and braces for the next.

Edwards said black ice, power outages, fire hazards and elderly care continue to be a primary concern.

Snow and below-freezing temperatures moved in on parts of NWLA Sunday night into the early parts of Monday morning leaving thousands without power and forcing businesses and offices to close due to the inclement weather.

The Louisiana Department of Health has also confirmed the first storm-related death.

Some area in the western parts of Louisiana exceeded six inches of snow.