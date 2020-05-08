Contact tracing, testing focus of Gov. Edwards’ Friday COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards says the state is working to expand contact tracing in preparation for entering the first phases of reopening the economy, which will include hiring up to 700 contact tracers.

“When the restrictions begin to ease and people travel more and go back to work, there will be more contact. We have to do our part,” Edwards said Friday during his latest briefing on the state’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Edwards said the hire of 250 contract tracers will be immediate, and as many 700 may be needed as part of a plan modeled on how Massachusets has set up a similar program.

“As we begin contract tracing, we’ll be hiring more. We’ll go from currently around 70 to 250 contract tracers. That’ll be set up May 15th,”

Two call centers have been contracted as part of the plan to hire the workers to locate people who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

“If you are contacted by a contact tracer, we really need you to take it seriously and stay home,” said Office of Public Health Assistant Secretary Alex Billioux.

Edwards qualifications for the work include people who:

Have a high school diploma

Good doing phone calls & entering data

Have compassion & protect patient privacy

Take a detailed training

Those who are interested in working with the state to help with contact tracing can apply at contacttracing@la.gov

While noting that the number of new case cases and deaths reported Friday are among the lowest the state has seen, he also said a ten-year-old child was among the latest deaths reported. Edwards said the child had a compromised immune system.

