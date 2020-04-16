LIVE STREAM 11 a.m.: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing for April 16

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a briefing on the state’s current situation dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health threat, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards giving his daily COVID-19 update a little earlier in the day Thursday than his briefings have typically been held.

Edwards said he will be on a conference call with President Donald Trump and the White House task force early Thursday afternoon and participating in a virtual town hall with the Advocate at 4 p.m.

Nearly 22,000 people in Louisiana have confirmed infections of the COVID-19 disease, about 9% of whom are hospitalized, according to health department data. The state’s death toll from the virus reached at least 1,103 Wednesday, an increase of 90 deaths from a day earlier. Louisiana has seen encouraging signs in combating the virus, with slowing rates of new infections and new hospitalizations, and fewer patients on ventilators. Edwards credits people remaining physically distanced from others.

For most people, the highly contagious coronavirus causes symptoms such as high fever and a dry cough that resolve in several weeks. But some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe symptoms that can be fatal.

Under the latest health department figures, 124 nursing homes in Louisiana have reported people infected with COVID-19, and 275 nursing home residents have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

