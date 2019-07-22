LIVESTREAM: Funeral services for Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are underway for Sadie Roberts-Joseph, the founder of Baton Rouge’s African American history museum.

Roberts-Joseph was found suffocated to death in the trunk of a car July 12 behind an abandoned house about three and a half miles from her Baton Rouge home.

Ronn Jermaine Bell, 38, was arrested the following week and is charged with first-degree murder in Roberts-Johnson’s death.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African American Museum in 2001 and was a local activist.

