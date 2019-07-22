Live Now
Funeral services for Sadie Roberts-Joseph

LIVESTREAM: Funeral services for Sadie Roberts-Joseph

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are underway for Sadie Roberts-Joseph, the founder of Baton Rouge’s African American history museum.

Click here to watch the live stream on a mobile device.

Roberts-Joseph was found suffocated to death in the trunk of a car July 12 behind an abandoned house about three and a half miles from her Baton Rouge home.

Ronn Jermaine Bell, 38, was arrested the following week and is charged with first-degree murder in Roberts-Johnson’s death.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African American Museum in 2001 and was a local activist.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out