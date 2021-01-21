LMOGA responds to Keystone XL pipeline cancellation

BATON ROUGE, La. –– The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) has released a statement in response to Wednesday’s action by President Joe Biden canceling the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Energy infrastructure projects like the Keystone XL pipeline are critical to our economic recovery from the challenges of the past year,” said LMOGA President Tyler Gray. “Revoking the presidential permit now will immediately disrupt the lives of thousands of families when communities are struggling the most in the pandemic.

“Pipelines are the most environmentally friendly way to safely transport energy, and infrastructure projects like this can reduce energy costs for families across the country while reducing our dependence on foreign oil and improving our nation’s energy security,” continued Gray.

“The Keystone XL pipeline has sustained robust environmental reviews with public input under both Democrat and Republican Administrations; and, importantly, construction has already begun.

“Further, consistent with American and Canadian climate goals, the Keystone XL pipeline is committed to operating with net-zero emissions, powered by renewable energy. This action is reversing what really can be a model for energy infrastructure projects of the future. “