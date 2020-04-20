Local small business owner is making natural hand sanitizer to stop the spread of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – With hand sanitizer being limited on grocery store shelves, a local small business owner has created her own, all-natural product.

Local small business owner kimberly green is adding hand sanitizer to her line of all-natural skincare products.

“During this particular time hand sanitizer is actually scarce, you can’t find it on the shelves anywhere,” said Kimberly Green the owner of Mendet Naturally Skincare Solutions.

Green’s online store, Mendet Naturally Skincare Solutions, features all natural skin mostiurizers and soaps.

“Skin is the largest human organ and we should treat it as such,” said Green.

She’s doing her part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I know with everything else everyone is going through and myself included worrying about your skin should be the last thing you have to be concerned about or protecting your skin from bacteria,” Green said.

Green is making hand sanitizer using oils like cinnamon and perppermint which have anti-bacterial properties.

“In stead of using alcohol and aloe vera gel. I use a purified water and essential oils so it’s going to be safer your skin, safer for you in the long run,” said Green.

She started making the hand sanitizer just three weeks ago, and she’s already sold more than a hundred bottles.

“Small business owner the Real BBQ they ordered in bulk, and so they’re really supportive and it’s really important during this time for small businesses to support each other,” said Green.

For Green, stopping the spread is something personal.

“I have had family members that did contract virus and have recovered and we are thankful for that, but I also had ones who actually expired like Lloyd Thompson and he and I where good friends and I was saddened by that,” Green said.

If you would like to purchase the all-natural hand sanitizer you can do so by calling 318-459-8140 or by clicking here.

