Local water rescue crews headed to Baton Rouge ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo and Bossier Parish water rescue crews are heading to Baton Rouge to with emergency response to Tropical Storm Barry.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain could fall in parts of eastern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, and the entire region could get as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters). The New Orleans area could get 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) through Sunday, forecasters said.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Sheriff’s Office water rescue crews will leave for the state capitol early Friday morning. Both are a part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force.

Sheriff Julian Whittington and Sheriff Steve Prator will join deputies at the BSO Arthur Ray Teague substation Friday.

The teams will then depart for Baton Rouge to assist with any water rescue efforts as needed.

