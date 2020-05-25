Locals form line around Ross store awaiting reopening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Hundreds of people formed a line around the Ross Dress For Less store on Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette on the first day the store reopened amid the COVID-19 lifted restrictions.

Footage captured by John Weatherall was posted on Facebook Sunday and show long lines of people wrapped around the building at the discount retailer excited to get back inside.

The store has made some changes including limiting how many customers can be inside the store at one time.

Ross also added one way shopping aisles and plexiglass has been installed at each register.

The store also has new shopping hours from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Ross also has dedicated stores hours for seniors 55+ and those at greater risk from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.