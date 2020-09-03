Looking at Cameron Parish storm damage from a bird’s eye view

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The storm damage from Hurricane Laura stretches far through Cameron Parish. Now, we’re getting a look from above.

In Creole, houses have been flattened and covered with water. Scott Trahan was one of the first people in the town.

He took matters into his own hands last Friday and cleared a path to see what was left of his house. It was nearly destroyed. Trahan is the vice president of the Cameron Parish Police Jury.

“I was prepared to come back to nothing but a slab, to be honest with you. That’s what I figured what we would have when we got back like most everyone else to come back to- a slab,” Trahan said.

It’s a similar sight in Grand Chenier. Some houses were left with only the foundation.

Residents told us the surge was almost 17-feet high, leaving the streets still flooded and scattered with gravestones.

“It was sad, man. Some of the caskets. One of them was open. From, I imagine, a long time ago. You could still see the bones, the skull. It’s pitiful,” Trahan said.



Heading further west into Cameron– it’s another grim sight for many. The entire town left in shambles. Newly formed rivers and lakes from the high waters now snake through the streets. The shipping docks destroyed- damage scattered through the city.

“It’s just tough man- a lot of work to clean this all backup, try to get it all right,” Trahan said.



Going toward Holly Beach- you’ll need a boat, and if you’re able to make it… you’ll find rows of homes and houses- some luckier than others. There are outlines of what were homes etched in the ground. The beach is dark and grey and littered with debris.

“We had a few younger kids that were moving back home, and then we have this, but I don’t know if they’ll come back. I hope they do,” Trahan said. “But I don’t know.”