Lost 2-year-old found after wandering 2.5 miles down a hunting lease road

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 2-year-old boy reported missing Friday night was found almost three miles from his home, authorities say.

Zachary Christopher Allen Outman was reported missing around 6 p.m. Friday, according to information from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement and neighbors began to canvass the area and found the boy’s footprints.

Tracking his footprints, Zachary was found 2.5 miles down a hunting lease road.

“He was transported back to the area of his residence and examined by emergency medical personnel. He was tired and ready for a popsicle (which he enjoyed in the ambulance) but otherwise in good shape and without injury.”

Below is post from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department titled: A Happy Ending

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss