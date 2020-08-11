Louisiana adds 1,165 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Louisiana added another 1,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 133,125 and total deaths to 4,195.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 133,125 and total deaths to 4,195.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases since came from the results of 20,631 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,568,564.

The LDH has not responded to requests for clarification on whether suspected technical issues were confirmed and corrected after particularly low data on cases and deaths were reported on Monday, or whether any of Tuesday’s data reflected any corrections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is likely to address the inconsistencies in the data during his regularly scheduled briefing on Tuesday afternoon. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide has dropped to 1,335, which is the lowest its been since 1,308 were reported on July 13. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by four, however, to 214.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 dropped by 15 to 251, but the number of patients on ventilators in the region ticked up by four to 24.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,115 with 170 new cases reported since Monday. Of those, 71 were in Caddo Parish, which also added another death for a total of 296.

Bossier reported 35 new cases and an additional death. Natchitoches reported 17 more cases, De De Soto added 16. Sabine added 11 more cases and an eleventh death. Red River reported seven new cases, Claiborne five. Webster and Bienville added four more cases each.

As of midday Tuesday, August 11, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,739 case(s) | 296 death(s) | 616 state tests | 109,283 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,374 case(s) | 82 death(s) | 272 state tests | 43,668 commercial tests

De Soto – 743 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 87 state tests | 9,889 commercial tests

Webster – 898 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 183 state tests | 14,628 commercial tests

Claiborne – 282 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 133 state tests | 4,711 commercial tests

Bienville – 386 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 278 state tests | 5,742 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 791 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 429 state tests | 9,832 commercial tests

Sabine – 658 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 200 state tests | 7,716 commercial tests

Red River – 244 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 361 state tests | 2,692 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 20,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 727 deaths reported. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.